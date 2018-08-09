Michael Moore Previews ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’: ‘Evil Genius’ Trump Has Put America in ‘Grave Danger’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore told the Huffington Post in an interview released Thursday that he believes President Donald Trump is an “evil genius,” who has “no intention of leaving the White House.”

Michael Moore is prepping a documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9, about President Trump and says the leader of the free world should be worried. The name of the film is taken from the day after the November 8 election when Trump was declared the president-elect and is a reference to Moore’s 2004 President George W. Bush-focused documentary Fahrenheit 9/11. The Weinstein Company committed $6 million to make the film, but pulled funding in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes scandal.

Moore told the Huffington Post that the president is an evil maniacal menace, who aims to remain at the helm of the country for the rest of his life. “Donald Trump is an evil genius. He has no intention of leaving the White House,” Moore told the far-left news outlet. “Whenever he hears that another country has a president for life, he perks up and thinks, ‘I like the sound of that!’ And he has an obedient political party that holds every seat of power backing him up.”

The trailer to my new movie, “FAHRENHEIT 11/9”, was just made public a few minutes ago! “FAHRENHEIT 11/9” is in theaters EVERYWHERE in the US and Canada on SEPTEMBER 21st! Watch here: https://t.co/lrsZzIQP4U — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 9, 2018

Asked if the film provides a “glimmer of hope,” Moore shot back, “Fuck hope. Seriously, fuck hope. Fuck despair, too. But fuck hope.”

The 64-year-old has been secretly working on the film for months and promises it will be explosive.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore fumed. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting.”

“That all ends with this movie.”

Moore told Bill Maher in June that he is racing to complete the film prior to the midterm elections in November. “I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls,” he said. “We’re going to bring Trump down.”

The new documentary will premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival before a U.S. release on September 21.

Moore released Michael Moore in Trumpland, based on a one-man show of his, shortly before the November election. Moore premiered that film just days after shooting it. He released it in theaters and on various other platforms, all the while warning liberals that Donald Trump was going to win the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.