Minnesota Governor Announces Statewide ‘Beyoncé and Jay-Z Day’

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton declared August 8th as a statewide “Beyoncé and Jay-Z Day” in anticipation of the megastar couple’s concert in Minneapolis.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z have taken home numerous awards from platforms such as the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, among others and have sold millions of records worldwide,” Dayton wrote in an official proclamation.

“Through their lives and music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have inspired Minnesotans, and music fans around the world,” he continued.

The proclamation was signed shortly before the couple gave a joint concert at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Dayton’s announcement comes over two years after he declared May 23rd as statewide ‘Beyoncé Day’ before the 36-year-old singer gave a concert in Minneapolis in 2016. Neither one of the pair were born or raised in Minnesota, with Beyoncé from Texas while Jay-Z is from New York.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently on tour promoting their politically charged new album, Everything is Love, where the pair take turns in attacking President Donald Trump’s tweets, the NFL’s anthem fiasco, music streaming giant Spotify, the Grammy Awards, and the police.

Last month, the Louvre Museum in Paris even dedicated an art tour of the power couple’s career that looks deep into the artwork and messages behind their music.

