NBC Sitcom ‘The Good Place’ Raising Money to Aid Illegal Aliens

The producers of the NBC sitcom The Good Place recently launched a campaign to raise money to aid illegal aliens caught trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Crowdrise page was launched this week by Andrew Law, a writer for The Good Place. According to the page, the producers of the series are seeking $25,000 and they will then match that amount.

Signed by “the cast and crew” of the show, the crowd funding page insists that raising money for illegals is “doing the most good for the most people.”

“[A]ll proceeds will go directly to KIND (Kids In Need of Defense), which provides high-quality legal services to immigrant children,” the page continues, “ensuring that no child appears in an immigration court without an attorney.”

“Hopefully our contributions will add a little more kindness and a little less division to an already forked up world. Please give if you can, and thanks in advance for helping this worthy cause. Let’s do something good together,” the message concludes.

Several of the show’s writers shared the campaign on social media.

we at @nbcthegoodplace are matching donations for KIND (Kids In Need of Defense) up to $25k — which is almost *two* ostrich jackets! please give if you can & spread the word ❤️https://t.co/jX8P3KByy3 — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) August 8, 2018

We folks at @nbcthegoodplace are raising money for KIND (Kids in Need of Defense) and matching donations up to $25,000! Please donate! If you do, you get to go the real Good Place when you die!!!https://t.co/KJH1fSHiQr — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 8, 2018

As the left continues to come to the support of illegals, a shocking report out of Philadelphia reveals the story of a five-year-old girl who was viciously raped by a previously deported illegal who went to Philly specifically because he knew his crimes would go un-prosecuted by authorities in the City of Brotherly Love, a self-declared sanctuary city.

