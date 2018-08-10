Hollywood Floats Space Force Conspiracy Theories: ‘Designed to Make You Forget About the Mueller Investigation’

Hollywood celebrities ripped into the Trump administration’s plans to create a Space Force program, decrying it as everything from a waste of money to a distraction from the Mueller investigation.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence formally unveiled plans from the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the American military by 2020, declaring that they would now “implement the president’s guidance and turn his vision into a reality.”

“To be clear, the Space Force will not be built from scratch, because the men and women who run and protect our nation’s space programs today are already the best in the world,” Pence said.

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

The Space Force plan was praised by iconic American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to land and walk on the surface of the Moon.

One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce https://t.co/3ZAvB2Oex4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 10, 2018

Yet scores of Hollywood figures immediately mocked the plan, suggesting that is a waste of money, it has a stupid name, or that they should be allowed to participate.

If “Space Force” were a TV show, the writers would keep pitching on a better title. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 9, 2018

As the star of Muppets From Space, I'll be expecting an offer to join the Space Force very soon…I assume they're going to ask me to lead the whole program. pic.twitter.com/7Smt9lKouK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 9, 2018

WHAT THE FUCK IS A SPACE FORCE JUST GIVE PEOPLE HEALTH CARE https://t.co/1O2qY8MQu2 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 9, 2018

So…the douchbag in Chief has the head of Marvel to maralogo for a general cock-sucking session, next thing ya know we’re talkin about a new branch of military called THE SPACE FORCE. And you’ll never guess who’s gonna run it!!! Can’t make this shit up folks! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 9, 2018

good news, the president is already on another planet https://t.co/2alo0QyMTG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 9, 2018

Pence just doubled down on the need for a Space Force. This from a man who probably believes the Earth is just 6,000 years old. #ThatIsntHowYouScience — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2018

For those of you worried that SPACE FORCE is the leaked title of #EpIX… Relax!

Turns out it's just lie #3,253.#9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 10, 2018

Trump's talking "space force", but he's thinking "escape route". — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 10, 2018

WTF?! Ellen just volunteered me for Space Force. — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 9, 2018

The motto for Space Force should be: Look up here! — (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) August 9, 2018

Some Thursday thoughts:

1. I like the name Space Force because it's so goofy.

2. Weaponizing space means we're going to have a space arms race. The most likely outcome of that is war sometime in the next couple decades, probably with China.

3. We're so fucked. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 9, 2018

Other people such as Ricky Gervais suggested the move is intended as a distraction from the Mueller investigation, while Chelsea Handler called for Fox News host Laura Ingraham should be sent up to space as part of the program.

Space Force: A deliberately stupid and provocative idea designed to make you forget about the Mueller investigation. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 9, 2018

I would like to suggest the first person we send into space as part of the Space Force is Laura Ingraham. We can tell her it’ll be like a summer camp. https://t.co/7n423FFwLN — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 9, 2018

Meanwhile, late-night comedy shows such as Trevor Noah’s Daily Show responded to Trump’s announcement by asking followers to “share the plot of your dumbest fucking idea in five words,” while Full Frontal with Samantha Bee mocked the idea with a new “military anthem.”

Share the plot of your dumbest fucking idea in five words https://t.co/9BFDpq92Nx — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 9, 2018

Before you ask, yes… here are the lyrics to your new favorite military anthem. #SpaceForceOfCourse #SamanthaBee pic.twitter.com/ztal2OT3mv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 9, 2018

Longtime viewers of the Trump administration will remember that Space Force is the president's boldest idea… https://t.co/Wl06d23axe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 10, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.