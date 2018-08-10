Hollywood Floats Space Force Conspiracy Theories: ‘Designed to Make You Forget About the Mueller Investigation’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS/Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities ripped into the Trump administration’s plans to create a Space Force program, decrying it as everything from a waste of money to a distraction from the Mueller investigation.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence formally unveiled plans from the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the American military by 2020, declaring that they would now “implement the president’s guidance and turn his vision into a reality.”

“To be clear, the Space Force will not be built from scratch, because the men and women who run and protect our nation’s space programs today are already the best in the world,” Pence said.

The Space Force plan was praised by iconic American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to land and walk on the surface of the Moon.

Yet scores of Hollywood figures immediately mocked the plan, suggesting that is a waste of money, it has a stupid name, or that they should be allowed to participate.

Other people such as Ricky Gervais suggested the move is intended as a distraction from the Mueller investigation, while Chelsea Handler called for Fox News host Laura Ingraham should be sent up to space as part of the program.

Meanwhile, late-night comedy shows such as Trevor Noah’s Daily Show responded to Trump’s announcement by asking followers to “share the plot of your dumbest fucking idea in five words,” while Full Frontal with Samantha Bee mocked the idea with a new “military anthem.”

