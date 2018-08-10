Judd Apatow Wants Laura Ingraham Blacklisted

Director Judd Apatow called for Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to be blacklisted Thursday night.

In a tweet from his verified account, and even though Laura Ingraham strongly disavowed white nationalism and racism, Apatow wrote, “She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors.”

She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors. https://t.co/BOo6NUGJWb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 10, 2018

Obviously, a sponsor boycott would blacklist Ingraham, would remove her from her speech platform, and from her job and position at Fox News.

The faux-controversy surrounds comments Ingraham made about immigration on her Wednesday night show.

Because in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and in some cases legal immigration that of course progressives love.

Although, during that same monologue, she said outright that her comments have nothing to do with race or ethnicity, that she was speaking only about the rule of law and how the flaunting of the rule of law is damaging “what was once a common understanding by both parties that American citizenship is a privilege, and one that at a minimum requires respect for the rule of law and loyalty to our constitution,” she was, predictably, still smeared by the left and the establishment media as a racist.

On Thursday night’s show, she re-emphasized her point:

A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists and especially one racist freak whose name I won’t even mention. You do not have my support. You don’t represent my views and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear. … Despite what some may be contending, I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity. But rather a shared goal of keeping America safe and her citizens safe and prosperous. Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly on the show, merit-based immigration does wonders for our country’s economy, our way of life, and how we define our country. I even said that in my opening thoughts last night.” I want to make it really clear that my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic result of illegal immigration. The children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.

Nevertheless, in order to seek a cynical opening against an independent-thinking woman who dares hold opinions contrary to his own, a woman who adopted a three-year-old orphan from Guatemala in 2008, Apatow is still calling for Ingraham to be blacklisted.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.