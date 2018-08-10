Spike Lee Wears ‘God, Protect Robert Mueller’ Shirt on CNN

Director Spike Lee sat down for an extended CNN interview, sporting a shirt that said, “God Protect Robert Mueller.”

Lee has been making the promotional rounds for his new movie BlacKkKlansman, the true story of black detective Ron Stallworth’s infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado. Lee told Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump had given racism a “green light.”

“Since [Trump] has gotten into the White House it is not even a dog whistle, it’s a bullhorn,” Lee said. “We’ve seen a rise to the right. It’s not just America, it’s worldwide.” His indictment of the POTUS continued: “The President of the United States had a chance to denounce hate. The whole world saw what happened, and he didn’t do it.”

This is consistently on-message for Lee, who refers to President Trump as “Agent Orange,” continuing a tirade of criticism against “that motherfucker” that began with a warning in early 2016 that electing Trump “could be the end of us all.” He is unsure that we will “make it to 2020” with Trump in charge.

CNN host Anderson Cooper, however, failed to correct Lee when he falsely claimed that President Trump didn’t denounce the hate groups that clashed left-wing domestic terrorist group Antifa clash during last year’s deadly riots in Charlottesville.

Indeed, President Trump condemned, at the time, “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

President Trump also denounced, two days later, the “criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Lee also told CNN that he would refuse any opportunity to sit down with President Trump. BlacKkKlansman opens on August 12, 2018, the first anniversary of the violent Charlottesville protests.