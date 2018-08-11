Danny DeVito: Illegal Aliens Being Held in ‘Concentration Camps’

Actor Danny DeVito falsely claimed in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Saturday that the Trump administration is keeping illegal aliens in “concentration camps.”

“Oh, it’s horrible. They are prison camps,” he said when asked about the situation at the southern border, where illegal aliens are being held in shelters for processing. “It’s awful. They’re little concentration camps. I try to do my part, which is to support progressive candidates who are trying to change the government, and try to be as vocal as I can about it.”

DeVito went on to criticize the “clowns” within Democratic Party, but admitted that having previously supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primary he is now excited about the prospects of the far-left New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This guy [Trump] is a clown. The Democrats are clowns, too. I don’t put too much faith in the Democratic Party,” the Twins star said.

DeVito continued:

Well, I’m really excited about Ocasio-Cortez. That was great, man. It was very exciting to see that. The thing about it is, Crowley was in there for ten years, and she beat the machine—and we know that because of what happened with Bernie. So now we have Stacey Abrams, who could be the first African-American governor of Georgia. Not only young people but all people are starting to get hip to the fact that we have to take care of healthcare, education and the environment.

The 72-year-old actor, who has starred in major productions such as Matilda and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has never made a secret of his political interests. In January 2016, he declared that Hollywood was run by a “bunch of racists” because of the lack of black nominees at the Oscars, before adding that “the entire country is a racist country.”

As well as his support for Bernie Sanders, DeVito has also endorsed the far-left British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Corbyn laid a wreath for the Palestinian terrorists behind the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics as his party faces an internal dispute over deep-rooted allegations of anti-semitism.

