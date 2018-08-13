Watch: Chris Pratt at Teen Choice Awards: ‘I Love God and You Should Too’

Actor Chris Pratt worked his Christian faith into his acceptance speech at the “Teen Choice Awards” Sunday night, urging his young audience to “love God.”

Pratt, who frequently uses his celebrity to witness to his faith, told his hearers that Christianity is his “thing.”

“I’m so thrilled to be here, I have not been a teen for quite some time,” said the popular star of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy as he took to stage Sunday. “This means a lot to me.”

“I want to thank God,” he shouted. “I always do that when I’m up on a platform in front of a bunch of young faces.”

“I love God, that’s my thing, I love him! And you should too!”

Less than two months ago, Pratt offered a similar testimony while accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, telling his millennial viewers that “God is real,” that they have a soul, and they have to take care of it.

“God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do,” Pratt said to a sustained round of applause.

Not long after, he added, “Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul.”

Using a curious metaphor, Pratt told young people that when giving a dog medicine, “put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger and they won’t even know they’re eating medicine.”

It seemed like a description of his own formula for evangelizing the young: give some spiritual message, but wrap it up in some humor and people will accept it more easily. So far, his formula seems to be working.

