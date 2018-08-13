Actress Lindsay Lohan issued an apology for her statements critical of the #MeToo movement in which she said some women complaining of sexual harassment look “weak.”

In an interview with The Times, Lohan slammed sexual harassment accusers saying they “look weak,” and insisted that some “do it for the attention.”

“Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways. If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment,” the Parent Trap star said. “You make it a real thing by making it a police report.”

But after days of sustained backlash, Lindsay Lohan is now apologizing for her comments.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan told People in a statement, according to PageSix.

“The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused,” Lohan added.

The 32-year-old actress also said that she feels “very strongly” about the #MeToo movement and admires the women who have come forward about their experiences.

Lohan also insisted that those who have spoken out have “served to protect those who can’t speak.”

But the former Disney star added that she cannot speak directly to #MeToo because she has no experience with sexual harassment and never suffered from it during her career.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.