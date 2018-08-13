Ruby Rose Deletes Twitter Account Amid Outcry Over Batwoman Casting

Actress Ruby Rose is limiting her social media presence amid backlash over being cast as an openly gay Batwoman in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Rose, who is slated to play Batwoman in The CW’s annual crossover event between its DC dramas Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, was met with furry from fans who contend a Jewish actress should have been picked for the role to “reflect the superheroes’ heritage.”

In response to the online anger on social media, the 32-year-old Hollywood starlet deactivated her Twitter handle and limited comments on her Instagram account to users she knows personally.

The John Wick star posted her thoughts on the fallout to Twitter before her exit.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” Rose wrote before deleting her Twitter account. “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

In a follow-up tweet, The Meg star lamented the lack of support among the LGBT community, noting this month was being emotionally trying for the actress.

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group,” Rose wrote. “But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.”

“I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone,” she added.