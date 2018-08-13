‘Who Is America’ Gets Another Scalp: Pro-Gun Leader Bites on Sex Toy for Anti-Terror Training

The August 12 airing of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” showed Youth Shooters of America President Dan Roberts putting a sex toy in his mouth to demonstrate ways to survive a terrorist attack.

The Hill reports that Cohen disguised himself as Israeli terror expert Erran Morad and asked Roberts if his organization, Youth Shooters of America, was about “shooting youth for sport.”

Roberts made clear it was not and explained that his group exists to “teach and promote youth shooting sports.”

In one exchange Cohen said, “One time, in my nephew’s school a man came in and started shouting at them. The kids take out their guns and bang, bang, bang! That substitute teacher did not stand a chance.”

“Right, right,” Roberts responds.

Cohen added, “Two of the classmates shot, but mistakes are going to happen.”

Roberts replied, “And it saves more lives that it harms.”

The exchanges continued, becoming more and more erratic, until finally Cohen, still disguised as Morad, persuades Roberts to put a sex toy in his mouth to stop a beheading:

Cohen has duped numerous conservatives, including gun group leaders, during this first season of “Who Is America?”

On July 16, Breitbart News reported that Cohen persuaded Virginia Citizens Defense League president Philip Van Cleave into demonstrating guns disguised as stuffed animals, as a way of teaching firearm usage to young children. Van Cleave held the guns while quoting nursery rhymes that were reworded to children where to shoot bad guys.

Van Cleave said, “Head and shoulders, not the toes, not the toes.”

