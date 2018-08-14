American Airlines Boots ‘Intoxicated’ ‘F**k Donald Trump’ Rapper YG from Flight

American Airlines claims it removed rapper YG from a flight Monday because he was drunk, but the rapper claims it is all about racism.

Taking to Twitter, YG exclaimed in a video from the gangway, “Fuck American Airlines,” he said. “They kick me off the plane and talkin’ ’bout I’m drunk… I’m sober than a muthafucka!”

He even tried to blame President Donald Trump by saying “Fuck Donald Trump,” PageSix reported.

But a representative for American Airlines pointed out that the video itself proved their case for having the rapper removed, PageSix said.

The 28-year-old “Fuck Donald Trump” rapper was trying to catch a flight from Los Angeles to New York, according to reports.

American Airlines said the rapper was asked to deplane because he was drunk and belligerent at around 8:37 PM. But the carrier also responded to the rapper’s accusations with a tweet saying, “In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info.”

In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 14, 2018

YG later added that he was able to catch a Delta flight to make his concert in New York.

TONIGHT! Thanks 2 @DELTA I was able to make it https://t.co/Mbb1aahVsI — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) August 14, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.