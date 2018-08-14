‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing Dons ‘1973’ Necklace Celebrating Roe v. Wade Abortion Decision

Celebrities are showing their support for Roe v. Wade by wearing jewelry designer Sophie Ratner’s necklace created expressly to help protect the 1973 Supreme Court decision.

Following the Trump administration’s announcement of a new rule that ends the notion that abortion is health care or family planning, Ratner collaborated with Physicians for Reproductive Health (PRH), an organization that works to protect abortion rights, by designing a “1973” necklace to commemorate the year the high court created a right to abortion, though none ever existed in the Constitution. Now, the abortion industry braces for the confirmation ofTrump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Ratner’s Roe-inspired design is offered in silver for $115; gold for $350; and in a diamond-encrusted variation for $850. The jewelry designer’s site notes 30% of proceeds from the sale of each necklace will go to PRH.

“In this time of attacks on evidence-based medicine and a woman’s right to choose, we cannot remain silent,” states Ratner and her partner on Instagram. “Help us protect the life-saving legacy of Roe v. Wade and ensure it remains the Law of the Land for generations of women to follow.”

Actress Debra Messing of Will and Grace modeled her “1973” necklace on Instagram, posting:

I proudly wear this urgent reminder that women’s right to make choices concerning their reproductive health has been adjudicated, and yet there is a serious threat to that Right. Brett Kavanaugh is the nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat, and he has said he believes that decision should be overturned.

A photo of Olivia Munn, star of Ocean’s Eight and The Predator, wearing the “1973” necklace is posted on Ratner’s jewelry Instagram account, as is a photo of actress Zosia Mamet of Mad Men and HBO’s Girls:

Many critics of the abortion industry say the left is simply fear-mongering that Kavanaugh’s confirmation will mean Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

In a statement sent to Breitbart News, Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, said the Democrats and pro-abortion forces are in full “scare-mongering mode” over Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“They are oversimplifying the process of reversing Roe v. Wade, and playing into the fears of a public that does not even understand the decision in the first place,” Pavone said, adding:

The other side constantly hides behind the Court and does not want the policies of activist judges to be scrutinized by the public and the legislative process. So here is their strategy: misrepresent Roe v. Wade as a reasonable guarantee of women’s rights, and then scare people that all those rights will be taken away once the new Justice is confirmed.

Leonard Leo, an outside adviser to Trump on Supreme Court nominations, said the fate of Roe v. Wade remains uncertain and that the left is fear-mongering that Trump’s nominee will overturn the controversial decision.

“We’ve been talking about this for 36 years, going all the way back to the nomination of Sandra O’Connor,” Leo said in July, according to ABC’s This Week. “And after that 36-year period, we only have a single individual on the court who has expressly said he would overturn Roe. So I think it’s a bit of a scare tactic and ranks speculation more than anything else.”