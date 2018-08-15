Lena Dunham Posts Nude Photos to Mark 9 Months Since Hysterectomy

Actress Lena Dunham posted three nude photos of herself Wednesday morning to celebrate undergoing a hysterectomy nine months ago.

Following numerous “complex surgeries,” Dunham revealed to Vogue magazine in March 2018 that she had a hysterectomy due to a years-long struggle with endometriosis, a condition which causes heavy menstruation, chronic pain, and severe bouts of depression.

“I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to,” the Girls creator wrote on Instagram. “My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself.”

“The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center,” she added.

Dunham concluded the post by telling her 3.1 million followers that her uterus was named “Judy” by a male friend. “Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day,” she wrote.

The revealing photos come after Dunham and director Jenni Konner jointly announced that they will no longer produce projects together. “We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices,” they said in a statement to Variety.

After fulling their duties as executive producers of HBO’s Camping, Konner and Dunham will part ways. “While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together,” they said. “HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.”