Donald Trump Honors Aretha Franklin: Her Voice ‘A Wonderful Gift from God’

President Donald Trump recognized the death of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin on Thursday.

“The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead,” he wrote on Twitter. “She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!”

Trump also recognized Franklin in his cabinet meeting on Thursday offering his “warmest best wishes and sympathies” to the family.

He said that he knew Franklin well as she used to work for him during her career and that her “legacy will thrive and inspire” future generations.

Franklin’s family confirmed that the legendary soul singer died on Thursday at the age of 76.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world,” the family noted in a statement. “Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Franklin performed during the opening of Trump International Hotel and Towers in Central Park in 1997 in New York City and was photographed with the future president. She was also spotted at a Grammys party in 1992 with Trump.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka also reacted to the news with a statement on Twitter.

Aretha Franklin was an artistic genius and trailblazer whose gift to the world transcends time.

Long live the Queen of Soul as we pass her music on from generation to generation.

May she Rest In Peace. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2018

In 2012, Trump described Franklin as his “legendary friend” while wishing her a happy birthday.

