Netflix Cancels Michelle Wolf’s Talk Show After 3 Months

Netflix has canceled The Break with Michelle Wolf, the political talk show hosted by comedian Michelle Wolf, after just three months and ten episodes.

The Break‘s final episode was released July 29. In its short run, Wolf made headlines for comparing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to murderous jihadists, calling Melania Trump an abused gold digger, cracking STD jokes about Ivanka Trump, and, most famously, leading a festive “Salute to Abortions.”

Yet for all its controversies, The Break apparently failed to draw a consequential audience, so its “annual” abortion celebration will forever be a one-time event.

The smugfest’s staffers are predictably salty. “None of us can believe how classlessly Netflix has handled this,” one person “connected to the show” told the Daily Beast anonymously. This individual claims that both the writing staff and showrunners found out about the cancellation on Twitter.

Wolf was a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show before getting her big break delivering the keynote standup routine at 2018’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

The streaming giant announced it would also cancel The Joel McHale Show, named after the former star of Community and The Soup.