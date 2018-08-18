Nolte: Netflix Aborts Michelle Wolf’s Show, and the Left Is Bummed

Michelle Wolf’s Netflix series has been canceled after only ten episodes, and the left is bummed.

The unscripted Netflix series, The Break with Michelle Wolf, premiered only three months ago and was part of the streaming giant’s incursion into late-night comedy. Wolf’s cancellation comes just ten months after Netflix canceled Chelsea Handler’s failed attempt to bring late night to the streaming world.

Although Deadline reported Wolf failed to draw “enough viewership to secure a renewal,” many on the left are in shock, especially our elite provincials who are always shocked upon discovering the rest of the world does not share their tastes.

For instance, the far-left Daily Beast decried the cancellation as “classless” and suggested the move was sexist.

“The move comes just a couple of weeks after BET announced it was canceling The Rundown with Robin Thede after its first season. That cuts the number of late-night-style shows hosted by women in half,” the Beast lamented.

Then the Beast, unwittingly, both asked and answered its own question:

The utter opacity of Netflix’s model makes it impossible to know how many people were watching The Break on a weekly basis, but the show’s cultural impact could be felt on a near-weekly basis. Wolf is an expert at outraging conservatives—perhaps something Netflix was less-than-thrilled about—from her “God bless abortions” segment over the 4th of July to her commercial parody that equated ICE to ISIS a couple of weeks later.

The only “cultural impact” Wolf had was through her childish, look-at-me trolling that used “comedy” to push her extreme ideology, which is far outside of the mainstream, even among Democrats. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats support ICE, and only sociopaths ask God to bless an abortion.

Daniel Fienberg, a television critic for the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left publication more interested in protecting elites than telling the truth, lashed out on Twitter because, he wrote, Wolf’s show “made me laugh hard each episode”:

Bad move here, Netflix. Michelle Wolf's show was extremely promising. It wasn't flawless, but its voice was growing and evolving and it made me laugh hard each episode. This hardly seems like enough time to give a show to find itself and find an audience. https://t.co/15k9sucUM1 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 17, 2018

Mashable whined, “The move comes as a bit of an unpleasant surprise,” adding, “If you’re looking for even more dudes talking at you from a desk, be sure to tune into Netflix.”

USA Today moaned, “Bummer city.”

Oddly enough, no one on the left is wondering aloud if America might be a tad over-saturated with lefty comedians who despise Trump and his supporters. Already we have Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, Samantha Bee, Chris Cuomo, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, that snooty British guy on HBO, and I am undoubtedly missing a few.

One thing Wolf cannot blame her humiliating cancellation on is a lack of hype and publicity.

In April, after the establishment media (in the form of the White House Correspondents’ Association) hired the Trump-hating Wolf to trash the administration at its annual dinner, for a lot longer than 15 minutes, and just weeks prior to the launch of her Netflix series, Wolf was all over the news for her classless attack on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

With Sanders sitting up on the stage just a few feet away from the comedienne, Wolf attacked Sanders’ looks and questioned her identity as a woman — all as our unbiased, objective media rolled in the aisles.

Wolf also savaged female White House staffers Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka Trump.

As far as the “sexist” claim, Joel McHale’s short-lived Netflix show was canceled, as well.

And so, while riding a ton of national publicity and the adoration of the national media and Hollywood, Michelle Wolf still failed.