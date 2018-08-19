Alyssa Milano: Brett Kavanaugh Will ‘Affect Everything We Know to Be True as Americans’

Netflix’s Insatiable star Alyssa Milano railed against President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring that he will “affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

Speaking alongside far-left pro-abortion activists including Lauren Duca, Cecile Richards, Jessica McIntosh, Jessica Morales Rocketto and Meagan Hatcher-Mays at the Los Angeles stop of the “Rise Up for Roe” tour, Milano described it as “fucking absurd” that they are fighting to keep abortion legalized and called on people to mobilize against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“We can’t normalize this. This is crazy. We are in crazy times,” Milano said, wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Equality.’ “Off the bat, I think we should call this the ‘Rise up for Everything’ tour and not the ‘Rise Up for Roe’ tour. This guy, if he is elected to the Supreme Court, will literally affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

“We’ve seen what happens when people come together to support each other,” she continued. “We all have our own platforms … and we have to be able to educate and empower people to make the right choices.”

Milano also expressed frustration at Barack Obama’s failure to force through his Supreme Court nominee in the wake of Anthony Scalia’s death, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans successfully blocked the confirmation of his nominee Judge Merrick Garland.

“I’m a little pissed at Obama, I’m gonna tell you — one, I would have closed down the government for that,” Milano said. “Two, how are we not using the same tactics for this nominee that they did for us?”

Meanwhile, former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards described their efforts to keep abortion fully available as a fight of “equality and justice.”

“What we do know is that when decisions are made like overturning Roe that Judge Kavanaugh would be a part of, it doesn’t affect wealthy women … the folks that are going to be affected are those that have the least access to healthcare, civil liberties, everything,” she said. “That’s why this is about equality and justice.”

Milano remains one of Hollywood’s most active members of the anti-Trump resistance, vehemently opposing everything in his political agenda from immigration reform to gun-rights. Last week, Milano blamed the Russians after the Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor lost a special election in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District to Republican Troy Balderson.

