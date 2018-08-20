Alyssa Milano Protests Brett Kavanaugh in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Dress

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano protested President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday by wearing a costume from Handmaid’s Tale.

In a photo posted Sunday evening, Milano is seen wearing the signature red cloak and white hat worn by the handmaids in the popular dystopian Hulu drama Handmaid’s Tale, where all fertile women are subjected to child-bearing servitude.

“Never Kavanaugh, Never Gilead,” Milano’s sign reads, a reference to the totalitarian government featured in the series. Milano accompanied the image with hashtags “Rise up for Roe,” “We Are Not Property,” and “Stop Kavanaugh.”

The protest forms part of Milano’s involvement in the “Rise Up for Roe” tour, where she and other left-wing activists are railing against the Trump administration’s stance on abortion rights and the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, which they fear could lead to a reversal of the landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe vs Wade.

Appearing alongside other pro-abortion activists including Lauren Duca, Cecile Richards, Jessica McIntosh, Jessica Morales Rocketto and Meagan Hatcher-Mays at the tour’s stop in Los Angeles on Saturday, Milano denounced it as “fucking absurd” that they are fighting to keep abortion legalized, before claiming that Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination “would affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

“We can’t normalize this. This is crazy. We are in crazy times,” Milano said at the event. “Off the bat, I think we should call this the ‘Rise up for Everything’ tour and not the ‘Rise Up for Roe’ tour. This guy, if he is elected to the Supreme Court, will literally affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

“We’ve seen what happens when people come together to support each other,” she continued. “We all have our own platforms … and we have to be able to educate and empower people to make the right choices.”

As well as her vociferous activism, Milano’s opposition to conservative governance has also led her to promoting wild conspiracy theories. Last week, Milano blamed Russian interference after Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor lost by a narrow margin in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District special election to Republican Troy Balderson.

A similar protest involving Handmaid’s Tale costumes took place last month, as protesters adorned in red hoods took to the streets in Philadelphia to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the city.

