J.K. Rowling Attempts to Troll Trump in Typo-Filled Tweet

Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling went after President Donald Trump’s social media use in a tweet Sunday, making a number of typos in an apparent effort to mock the president.

“I do’nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True,” Rowling tweeted, adding a screenshot of a tweet from President Trump criticizing the at The New York Times.

Rowling has long been a critic of President Trump’s. Last summer, she set off a firestorm by falsely accusing Trump of ignoring a handshake from a disabled child, tweeting, “That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect.”

“How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President,” she added.

When Rowling’s false claim was fully unmasked, she later deleted the tweets and apologized.

The 53-year-old author has also expressed deep thoughts such as the claim that God is a black woman.

“Narrator’s voice: Roy was right. God was in control. What he didn’t realise was, She’s black.” she tweeted in response to Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore losing the special election in Alabama in December 2017.