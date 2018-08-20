Jennifer Esposito: Hollywood Doesn’t Think I’m ‘White Enough’ for Many Roles

Italian American actress Jennifer Esposito complained about not being chosen for roles because she isn’t “white enough,” in a recent Facebook post.

“Have a question for my actor friends – ever get totally blocked by casting directors?” Jennifer Esposito wrote on her Facebook page.

She continued airing her complaints in the comments, writing, “I did a play as a young just starting out actress and a more established actress in the play told me- ‘change your last name’ she was 10000% right. It was Marisa Tomei. She knew what she was about it.”

“In the last month I was told I was not white enough for 5 different projects. How is this still going on or allowed!?” the Blue Bloods star added.



The actress also sounded off on Twitter, writing, “its either I’m not white enough or not ethnic enough,” in response to a tweet from actress Justine Bateman urging those in showbiz to “#ShareYourRejections.”

“Can’t make this [shit] up.” Esposito added, using the puke emoji.

Too many to list #shareyourejections its either I’m not white enough or not ethnic enough. Can’t make this sht up. — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) August 17, 2018

Esposito is of Italian descent and was born in the United States, growing up on Staten Island, according to her IMDb page.

Despite the 45-year-old actor’s apparent current difficulties finding work, Esposito has in fact starred in several movies and television shows, such as the Oscar-winning film Crash and Spin City.

Esposito also starred in the CBS show NCIS, but left after one season.

A strong supporter of left-wing values, Esposito recently joined with Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer to take part in the “Dear Ivanka” campaign that urged Ivanka Trump to speak out against the “crisis” of migrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The campaign urges Ivanka Trump to help “End these racist, inhumane, and unconscionable abuses now!” and to “call for the resignation of Secretary Neilsen!”