Rapper Logic Dons ‘F*ck The Wall’ T-Shirt During Political MTV Awards Performance

Rapper-singer Logic sported a t-shirt reading “Fuck The Wall” during a politically charged performance Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

A group of families took the stage, including many children and teenagers, wearing t-shirts that read “We are all human beings” during Logic’s performance of the song “One Day” featuring OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder.

The families who took the stage during the annual Video Music Awards, being held at Radio City Music Hall, were reportedly from the activist groups United We Dream, Make The Road NY, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Logic’s recently released music video for the song “One Day” also touches on racism in America and border separations. During his appearance in the video, he sports the same “Fuck The Wall.” t-shirt.

This year’s VMAs ushered in the MTV’s first-ever voter registration drive, aimed at encouraging young people to register and vote ahead of the November midterm elections.