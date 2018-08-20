Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Business Chic in Michael Kors Suit, Pussy Bow Blouse

First Lady Melania Trump was business chic in a black suit and ice blue pussy bow blouse for a speech about cyberbullying as part of her “Be Best” campaign in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Melania Trump rocked a navy stretch wool skinny suit by Michael Kors, a pussy bow blouse by Chloé, and a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik stilettoes. The Michael Kors blazer retails for $1,395 and the cropped skinny pants retail for $695.

Mrs. Trump draped the blazer over her shoulders for a regal look and rolled up the sleeves of her blouse. The Chloé pussy bow blouse is similar to that of her now-famous hot pink Gucci pussy bow blouse that she donned during a presidential debate in 2016.

Yesterday, Mrs. Trump returned to the White House in a green cashmere turtleneck by Ralph Lauren and her favorite pair of Rag and Bone white skinny jeans and matching Adidas sneakers.

The Slovenian-born former model First Lady is planning a major international trip, solo, to Africa this coming October.