Report: Police Probing Asia Argento Case After Statutory Rape Claims

Detectives from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department intend to contact actor James Bennett following a New York Times report that actress Asia Argento settled a complaint with him after he claimed she sexually assaulted him when he was 17-years-old and she was 37.

Variety reports that Argento is not under investigation for assault, but that detectives plan to talk to Bennett.

Deputy Kimberly Alexander told Variety, “There’s no investigation at this point,” adding, “They’re going to exhaust all avenues since the information has come to light, but it’s not under investigation at this time.”

Argento reportedly paid $380,000 to Bennett in a settlement after he filed an intent to sue, claiming that he was victimized by her during an encounter when he was under the age of consent in California.

The 42-year-old actress was one of the most outspoken figures in Hollywood in the #MeToo movement, making headlines last fall after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to the report on Argento’s settlement Monday, saying that it “reveals a stunning level of hypocrisy by Asia Argento, one of the most vocal catalysts who sought to destroy Harvey Weinstein.”