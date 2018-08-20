SheToo: Street Artist Sabo Targets Actress Asia Argento

Los Angeles-based street artist Sabo lampooned embattled actress Asia Argento with large posters of the #MeToo leader flipping the bird with the Hashtag “#SheToo” covering her mouth.

The large photos, plastered all over L.A., emerged hours after a New York Times bombshell claimed that the Italian actress and prominent member of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment recently settled a complaint filed made by actor-musician Jimmy Bennett who claimed Argento she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Argento and Bennett co-starred in a 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things in which Argento played Bennett’s prostitute mother.

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18. Argento had reportedly taken a selfie with Bennett in bed, a screenshot purported to be that selfie floated around on social media Monday.

Argento posted this photo with her victim on the day of the alleged assault. She continued to call him her “son”. pic.twitter.com/fdkx9YPapx — Lauren Rose (@LaurenRoseUltra) August 20, 2018

The 42-year-old actor Argento was among the first Hollywood starlets to accuse disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Argento claimed she was raped by Weinstein in 1997, when she was 21, at the Cannes film festival.

“This festival was his hunting ground,” Argento said of Weinstein at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Argento opened up about he Weinstein allegations around the time that she purportedly settled with her accuser.

In June, Argento published a tribute in honor of her boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in France, calling the late Parts Unknown star “my love, my rock, my protector.”

Sabo, who operates unsavoryagents.com, has made a public mockery of major celebrities, CEOs, and political figures facing scandals, like disgraced former Minnesota senator Al Franken, Harvey Weinstein, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of last year’s Academy Awards, Sabo erected three 50-foot billboards trolling Hollywood’s most powerful had been accused of decades of sexual abuse.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson