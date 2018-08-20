Watch: Stevie Wonder Blames Global Warming for Aretha Franklin’s Cancer

Singer Stevie Wonder blamed Global Warming for the cancer that killed legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin last week.

During an appearance on Friday’s CBS This Morning, and without being challenged by the pro-science “journalists” of the morning show, Wonder was allowed to spread his conspiracy theory about Global Warming being linked to cancer:

I just feel that all these various diseases that we have and all that is happening in the world in part is because there are those who don’t believe in global warming, don’t believe that what we do affects the world,” he said. “Heat affects the world and affects us. I just hope that people will grow up out of the foolishness and know that we all, by how we think, how we view, how we treat others, we will never unlock the key until we truly let go of the hatred, the bigotry, the evilness, the selfishness. We do that and we can unlock some of those things that keep us in this place.

If you read it closely, though, what Wonder said is even dumber than blaming disease on Global Warming. The truth is that he blamed the spread of cancer on those who don’t believe in Global Warming.

“I just feel that all these various diseases that we have and all that is happening in the world in part is because there are those who don’t believe in global warming,” Stevie Wonder said.

So the pro-science Wonder is telling the world that a lack of belief in Global Warming is what killed Aretha Franklin, is what gave her cancer.

And after he spreads this bilge, you can listen to the real journalists at CBS repeatedly thank him.

