Celebs Rejoice over Paul Manafort Verdict, Michael Cohen Plea: ‘Screw You to Trump’

Celebrities reacted with glee Tuesday after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight charges and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pled guilty to campaign finance violations.

“With each new development, Trump’s PR strategy looks more and more pathetic. The stench of fear is starting to emanate from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And just like Watergate, once that putrid odor wafts up to Capital Hill, the once spineless GOP, will slowly abandon the Liar,” fumed actor-director Rob Reiner.

With each new development, Trump’s PR strategy looks more and more pathetic. The stench of fear is starting to emanate from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And just like Watergate, once that putrid odor wafts up to Capital Hill, the once spineless GOP, will slowly abandon the Liar. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Cher celebrated, tweeting, “I’m So excited about Paul Manafort’s Guiltily Verdict I Could &‼️”

I’m So excited about Paul Manafort’s Guiltily

Verdict I Could &‼️ — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2018

The charges that Manafort was convicted on, and the charges he still faces, do not have anything to do with the Trump campaign. Neither case seems to be related at all to “Russian collusion.”

Nevertheless that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s most anti-Trump stars from celebrating the Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen news.

Below is a roundup of all the Hollywood hate.

National security advisor: GUILTY. Foreign policy advisor: GUILTY. Personal attorney: GUILTY. Deputy campaign chair: GUILTY. Campaign chair: GUILTY. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2018

MANAFORT VERDICT: GUILTY ON 8 COUNTS!!!!! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts…topless, naturally pic.twitter.com/o0AO7rXFHb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

Well, well, well. What have we here? It’s a nice day to say SCREW YOU to Trump. https://t.co/hNU5rfXqft — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2018

If ya like incitement to violence, you’ll love that speech. https://t.co/gaCJRHpzkr — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 21, 2018

Our president and all his men (and one daughter) are such tawdry, off-the-rack conmen. By this end of this thing, we’re going to find out Barron was stealing quarters from the White House vending machine. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 21, 2018

Paul Manafort, you get federal prison sentence! And, Michael Cohen, you get a federal prison sentence! And… pic.twitter.com/hafCIiDqZ3 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 21, 2018

Anyone think it’s weird Manafort didn’t flip on Trump? He could go away for life. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 21, 2018

should he be able to seat a supreme court justice who might possibly be the determining vote on his potential impeachment should such an eventuality come to pass …? https://t.co/60bjmYJZVT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 21, 2018

At this point aren’t Republicans and even Trump supporters sick of the constant corruption surrounding @realdonaldtrump and his cronies? #lockthemup #lockhimup pic.twitter.com/byruQu6qVu — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) August 21, 2018

CNN: Cohen implicates Trump

MNBC: Cohen implicates Trump

Fox News: Is a giraffe a type of tall horse? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 21, 2018

After the Manafort verdicts and the Cohen plea, if Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan still have an ounce of dignity left, if they still feel any love and loyalty for America, they must call on Donald Trump to resign today. #HeMustResign — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) August 21, 2018

Manafort BOOM

Cohen BOOM BOOM

Omarosa BOOM BOOM BOOM??? Rumor has it she has a home video premiering tonight staring ??? Do good things come in threes! — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 21, 2018

Ummm… You check your mentions yet? 😁 https://t.co/Ff8I0X4Vli — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 21, 2018

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Thank you for your patriotism, @StormyDaniels. Your country is very proud of you today. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 21, 2018