Kathy Griffin: If ICE Is Deporting Nazis, ‘Can they Head over to the White House?’

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted Tuesday, “If ICE is in the business of removing despicable Nazis can they please head over to the White House?” after President Trump ordered the deportation of Nazi collaborator Jakiw Palij.

Kathy Griffin tweeted this in response to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ tweet reading, “For many years a Nazi forced labor camp guard had been living in NY – a terrible injustice. Past Administrations failed to deport him. Today, @realDonaldTrump got the job done! ICE has removed this despicable Nazi from our great country.”

If ICE is in the business of removing despicable Nazis can they please head over to the White House? https://t.co/FDEFDoTPqw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

Griffin has long been a critic of President Trump, infamously stirring controversy last year for posing in a photo holding a mock bloody decapitated head of the president.

The 57-year-old actress initially apologized, but later took her apology back in an appearance on The View, saying “F**k him.”

Griffin is now touring off of the incident in her “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.”

Palij, who is now 95-years-old, was arrested in his New York City home Monday and will be deported to Germany. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote in a Justice Department press release, “The United States will never be a safe haven for those who have participated in atrocities, war crimes, and human rights abuses.”

“Jakiw Palij lied about his Nazi past to immigrate to this country and then fraudulently become an American citizen.”