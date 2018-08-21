Kevin Hart Opens VMAs By Mocking President: ‘In Your Face Trump! Suck It’

Comedian Kevin Hart got political while hosting the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Monday night, telling President Trump to “suck it” and telling the crowd that they can kneel because there’s “no old white man that can stop you.”

“You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. Bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Kevin Hart said. “It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump! Suck it!”

He also poked fun at the NFL over the kneeling during the National Anthem controversy, joking, “We are live coast-to-coast, people. I’m looking at this like it’s game day. But do not worry. For this game, you’re allowed to kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man who can stop you.”

Later in the night, rapper Logic performed his political song “One Day,” while wearing a t-shirt that reads “Fuck The Wall.”

He was also surrounded on stage by families from activist groups wearing t-shirts that said “We are all human beings.”

All of this coincided with MTV launching a voter registration drive at Sunday’s VMAs.