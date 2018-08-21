Rapper Nicki Minaj Compares Herself to Harriet Tubman in Album Sales Rant

Rapper Nicki Minaj appeared to compare herself to iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman on Twitter and in a recent TMZ interview.

“All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you niggaz history would’ve been a lot less triumphant,” Nicki Minaj tweeted on Monday.

Minaj continued tweeting, writing, “Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said.”

“#QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta niggz stayed quiet.”

The 35-year-old star’s strange comparison apparently has to do with how she fought for plays of her songs on streaming services like Spotify to count toward overall sales numbers.

After the tweets, she was approached and asked about the tweets by TMZ reporters while getting ready to leave for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Minaj told TMZ, “I am the new Harriet Tubman.”

“No, no, I am Harriet Tubman. Leave me alone,” she added.

Minaj has expressed frustration with Spotify over the release of her new album Queen and it’s spot on the charts.