Rapper Post Malone’s Plane Preparing for Emergency Landing

Rapper Post Malone is reportedly aboard a plane attempting to make an emergency landing after blowing two of its tires on takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News that at approximately 11:00AM on Tuesday, the small Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 lost two tires from its landing gear during takeoff from runway 24 at Teterboro, NJ, en route to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane is carrying some 16 people, the Billboard number one singer/songwriter among them. While the plane had initially been rerouted toward Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, it has since reportedly been advised to return to Stewart International Airport in New York.

The repeated rerouting is intended to burn off some of the 3,700 gallons of fuel weighing it down for its intended flight. As of the time of this writing, the plane has been advised to remain in a holding pattern for at least another 45 minutes before its attempted landing.

Post Malone was leaving the MTV Video Music Awards after winning song of the year for “Rockstar” in collaboration with fellow artist 21 Savage. So far, Post Malone’s representatives have not commented on the matter.