Rapper Cardi B Slams Critics of Her Pregnancy: ‘I Had a Baby and Now I’m Still Winning’

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) winner Cardi B told those who criticized her for having a baby at the height of her career that she was able to work while pregnant, have her baby, and still be a VMAs winner.

“A couple of months ago, a lot of people were saying, you know, you’re gambling your career, you’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?” the rapper said Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “And you know, I had a baby, I carried the baby. And now, I’m still winning awards!”

Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, had a daughter in July.

The artist received ten nominations for awards – the most of any music star this year, according to CBS News. She won awards for “Best New Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” and “Song of the Summer.”

As MRC NewsBusters observed in April, Cardi B told the Breakfast Club in an interview that she felt pressured by some who criticized her for having a baby while her career was taking off.

“But the hell, and you know a lot of people was like telling me like what are you doing, what are you doing, and it’s just like, okay, I’m pregnant, but I have a game plan,” she said.

The rapper continued saying, “I know I just didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing – I just didn’t want the regret of it.”

Cardi B said she is “proof that you can be pregnant, have a baby, and still be at the height of everything.”

She said she felt considerable pressure – especially from other women – who told her having a baby would diminish her career.

“Yeah, you know it just really bothers me and disgusts me because I see a lot of women online, like, ‘Oh, I feel sorry for you,’ or ‘Your career is over,’” the star added, stating she resisted those messages.

“Why can’t I have both?” she asked. “Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby – like I cannot have both? I want both.”