Lena Dunham Shares Trove of Sexts After Her Dog Dies

Following the death of her dog, Girls star Lena Dunham shared a collection of naked photos of herself in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.
The video collage consists of a number of photos on Lena Dunham’s computer being flipped through in a sped up time lapse. Several of the photos see a naked Dunham or she’ barely clothed.
***WARNING: SOME NUDITY***
“holy shit it’s been so tiring to be a woman!” Dunham captioned the video.
This video comes after news broke that Dunham’s dog “Bowie” had died. It’s unclear if her video montage and her dog’s death are related.
As many of you know, in the last 3 months my heart was stolen by an irascible 13 year old Yorkie named Bowie. After spending a lifetime with my sister @scotlan, her home now contained a baby and another on the way and Bowie’s crotchety old self wouldn’t condone it so she came to live with me, and what started as a tentative guardianship became a full scale obsession. We went to brunch and therapy and the set of a TV show and took at least 5 flights across the US. We laid our heads in a few very chic hotel rooms and walked up and down the river a million miles. She made me feel safe and strong in a sea of change and reminded me that joy needn’t be diminished by a bunch o’ imperfect body parts (she wielded her 3 teeth/3 working legs in style.) My head knew she was 91 in dog years, but my heart felt she was just a sweet baby. On August 13th this sweet baby old mama went to her final home. After a weekend of rapid decline, I knew it was time to let her go so Scotty and I (along with her super model baby Clementine and her wise, cozy husband @mf.goodtimes) came together to bid her farewell. It was peaceful and patient and loving. We laughed and cried like the family that Bowie has made us. Bowie left everyone who saw her, in the street or the airport or the Rite Aid, with a crazy smile. She kept me safe at night, even if it was just from the indistinct shadow of a tank top strewn over a lamp. She made Scotty and my friendship something eternal and deep and boundless. I am so lucky to have been her second mom. I love you Scotty, Clem, JJ and my darling @iolovesyou for capturing it all. Please eat a grilled chicken breast in honor of your second favorite glam rocker today. Meanwhile, I’ll be donating to @seespotrescued in her name, for dogs who don’t have homes and dogs who need new ones.
Dunham’s social media presence has long been out of the ordinary. The 32-year-old actress recently made an Instagram post celebrating her weight gain over the last year.
On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.
