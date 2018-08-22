Steven Tyler Sends Trump Cease and Desist Letter Barring Aerosmith Songs at Rallies

Rock icon and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler does not want to be associated with President Donald Trump. To that end, he has sent a cease-and-desist letter through his lawyer, Dina LaPolt.

Yesterday, Trump played Aerosmith hit “Livin’ on the Edge” at a West Virginia rally. Today, Tyler responded.

In the letter from Tyler’s attorney, he claims that the use of his music “gives the false impression that Tyler is endorsing Trump’s presidency.”

The letter also references the Lanham Act, a law which “prohibits any false designation or misleading description or representation of fact … likely to cause confusion … as to the affiliation, connection, or association of such person with another person.”

Further, the letter says “Mr. Tyler’s voice is easily recognizable and central to his identity, and any use thereof wrongfully misappropriates his rights of publicity.” It asserts that “Mr. Trump does not have any right to use the name, image, voice or likeness of our client, without his express written permission.”

This is the second such letter Steven Tyler has sent to Trump. Previously, he had protested the use of “Dream On,” saying that its use during the 2016 campaign “gives the false impression that he is connected with or endorses Mr. Trump’s presidential bid.”

Of course, several music stars have insisted the Trump campaign stop playing their songs during rallies, including Queen, Adele, and The Rolling Stones.