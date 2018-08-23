Hollywood A-list actor-director Ben Affleck entered rehab this week after his estranged wife actress Jennifer Gardner was seen dropping him off at a Malibu facility, reports say.

Affleck, 46, reportedly agreed to the treatment after Garner staged an intervention. The actor appeared outside The Canyon live-in rehab facility, in Malibu on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Garner and Affleck have been in the midst of a divorce that seems to have been put on hold and with her continued efforts to help Affleck get clean, it seems clear Garner is still invested in their relationship. Indeed, according to court documents, the couple had not filed the follow-up paperwork to keep the case up to date and current. The pair separated in 2015.

The Canyon rehab facility is advertised as a “state-of-the-art private-pay treatment program housed on 120 beautiful acres near the Malibu coastline.” Garner was seen carrying a Bible and was accompanied by her lawyer as they all entered the facility.

The Justice League actor is said to have “fallen off the wagon” recently and that his behavior has “gotten progressively worse,” the paper reported.

“[Garner] doesn’t want her kids to grow up without a dad,” a source close to the actress told Radar Online. The source also said Garner told Affleck to stop acting like a “selfish and childish” person and to think of their children.

“She believes he needs to start acting more like a dad and less like a kid,” the source added.

Affleck sought treatment of a similar kind in December and in 2001.

Photographers have spotted delivery men dropping off purchases of what look like alcohol as Affleck partied with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Affleck has starred as DC Comics hero Batman in two films, but rumors that he is being jettisoned for a third Batman film have dogged him since the debut of Justice League. He was set to direct a third Batman, but that deal was later scotched.

The actor starred and directed the 2012 film, Argo, which earned an Oscar for Best Picture in 2013.

