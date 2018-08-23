Bill Maher Donates $1 Million to Help Democrats Win the Senate

Ahead of the 2018 midterms, comedian and HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher donated $1 million to the Senate Majority PAC in an effort to help get Democrats elected to the Senate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.B. Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, said, “We sincerely thank Bill Maher for his generous donation.”

“Maher’s attention to our efforts this cycle underscores the building momentum and excitement for Democratic Senate candidates that we continue to see across the country. Every donation we receive is critical to help us ensure victory come Election Day,” Poersch added.

Maher isn’t the first celebrity to reach into their pocketbook to help out the Democrats. In May, Family Guy creator and actor Seth MacFarlane donated $2 million to the same PAC as Maher in May.

The Senate Majority PAC is pushing an anti-Trump agenda, railing against his trade policies and tax cuts in effort take back a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Another headline proving that the #GOPTaxScam was a giveaway to the richest Americans… NBC News: Special Trump tax provision gives $17 billion break to millionaires, gov’t report findshttps://t.co/3DRFSyftgp — Senate Majority PAC (@MajorityPAC) April 24, 2018

“It’s like he’s microtargeting policy to screw his own supporters”…The GOP starts to worry as Trump threatens a trade war that could devastate farm communities across the Midwest #MOSen #INSen #NDSenhttps://t.co/oLfnIK3G3o — Senate Majority PAC (@MajorityPAC) May 2, 2018

The 62-year-old comedian has been a longtime critic of President Trump. In June, Maher openly wished for a recession in the United States as it would hurt Trump.

“That’s my question — I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy,” he said.