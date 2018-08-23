Actor Chris Evans Triggered By Trump’s Mueller Probe Tweet: ‘You Don’t Read Sh*t’

Actor Chris Evans went after President Donald Trump on Twitter this week, saying that the president doesn’t “read shit.”

In response to President Trump misspelling the word “counsel” in a tweet, Evans tweeted, “It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’. I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word. You don’t read shit. And we all know it.”

It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’. I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word. You don’t read shit. And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018

The Avengers star’s Twitter presence is rife with anti-Trump rage. Evans recently referred to the president as a “pile of garbage with a butthole for a mouth” in a tweet.

This really makes my blood boil. John McCain risked his life for this country and was tortured for FIVE FUCKING YEARS. Meanwhile, this pile of garbage with a butthole for a mouth got FIVE DEFERMENTS. How can ANY veteran or active service member defend this shameful irreverence? https://t.co/VbDNEwzrmR — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 7, 2018

Evans went off on Trump in an interview with Esquire last year, saying, “I feel rage. I feel fury.”

“It’s unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame,” he was also quoted as saying.