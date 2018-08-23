Jim Carrey Artwork Depicts Donald Trump Burning at the Stake

Actor Jim Carrey posted artwork depicting President Donald Trump burning at the stake on Wednesday, the latest in his collection of violent fantasies against Republicans and members of the Trump administration.

“Figuratively speaking #BURNTHEWITCH,” Carrey wrote, accompanied by a link to the voter registration site Vote.gov ahead of November’s midterm elections.

It is still unclear exactly what Carrey is referring to, although Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “witch hunt” to describe the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion.

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Back in March, Carrey produced a similarly bizarre piece depicting Trump as the “Wicked Witch of the West Wing,” alongside what he called “Putin’s flying monkeys.”

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Over the past year, Carrey has produced dozens of pieces of artwork depicting violence against Trump and other prominent conservative politicians. Such drawings include depictions of Trump hanging from an American flag, his two sons Eric and Donald Jr. being mauled by an elephant, or even Trump crucifying Jesus Christ.

Earlier this month, Carrey claimed the use of such violent imagery was merely his “reflex” action to the policies of the Trump administration.

“It’s not a choice to be doing the cartoons. I’m doing (them) because I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold,” he said. “It’s just a civilized way of dealing with it, to get on board with as many other voices as possible that are shouting from the rooftops.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.