Lena Dunham Gets First Big Hollywood Role in Tarantino’s Manson Murder Movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Actress Lena Dunham is teaming with director Quentin Tarantino for his upcoming thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a film that sees multiple storylines pay tribute to the twilight of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Deadline reports.

The film features an all-star cast, which includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Scoot McNairy.

The film follows, according to IMDB, “A faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.”

Once Upon a Time marks Dunham’s first feature film, after she spent six years starring in and executive producing her raunchy HBO series Girls. It also marks Tarantino’s first film without his longtime executive producer, Harvey Weinstein, — who’s facing predatory sexual assault charges — since Tarantino’s acclaimed cult classic Reservoir Dogs.

Tarantino is coming off of his commercially solid Hateful Eight, which, despite boasting a cast of veteran Hollywood A-listers, picked up an Academy Awards for Best Original Score.

The $100 million budget film is slated to hit theaters on July 26, 2019, smack in the middle of the summer box office sweepstakes. Tarantino’s project will open in a head-to-head with the Dwayne Johnson-starring spin-off from the Fast and Furious franchise Hobbs and Shaw.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson