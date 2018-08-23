The latest anti-Trump Promo for the revival of CBS’s Murphy Brown may serve as a warning to fans that the sitcom will be little else but a constant attack on the president of the United States.

The latest promo which debuted Thursday features star Candice Bergan (as the titular Murphy Brown) and co-worker Frank Fontana (actor Joe Regalbuto) texting each other about the music choices at a recent Trump rally.

“They played Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ before he went on,” character Frank Fontana is seen texting.

“In light of Stormy, ‘Private Dancer’ would have been better,” Murphy Brown jokes in reply, referring to the controversy over the rumored relationship between the porn star and President Trump.

This is nothing new. A large portion of the show’s promo clips have been attacks on Trump. In another recent clip, the aging stars are seen reciting the names of some of the people who have entered and left employment at the Trump White House with Murphy Brown quipping at the end, “we’re gonna need a bigger board.”

Executive producer and creator Diane English justified the anti-Trump screeds saying that the original 1990s era show constantly used politics as a foil for comedy.

“Our show’s always been like that,” English told Entertainment Weekly. “Before [in the original version], Clinton was president, Bush was president. We treat our characters as though they live in the real world.”

Despite the evidence in the promos, English exclaimed that they did not intend to “demonize” Trump and Republicans. Indeed, English claimed to understand Trump’s voters.

“There are people, good people, who voted for Donald Trump but who also voted for Barack Obama in the previous elections,” she said. “These are people who have been passed over. Those are the people I’m interested in. A lot of them are in my family. They’re not crazy zealots at the rallies. They had real legitimate reasons for voting for him.”

In the meantime, the revival goes so far as to base its network TV reboot on the election of Donald Trump. In one promo Murphy Brown claims that she retired from the TV show she was once on in the original series, but because of the election of Trump, Brown just had to come back to the anchor chair.

When #MurphyBrown returns to the news world, things sure won't be what they used to be! The revival of the ground-breaking comedy joins the @CBS fall lineup Thursdays 9:30/8:30c. pic.twitter.com/Jo8WhUwsQK — Murphy Brown (@MurphyBrownCBS) May 31, 2018

