The Hollywood Elites Behind the Brett Kavanaugh Smear Campaign

Hollywood celebrities and left-wing politicians are taking to Twitter to smear President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and to threaten to hold back funding from any U.S. senator who is considering to vote to confirm him.

Netflix’s Insatiable star Alyssa Milano thanked senators this week who said they’d refused to meet with Kavanaugh after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and for Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of various charges.

Comedian and actor Michael Ian Black tweeted, encouraging more Senators like Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono to refuse to sit down with Kavanaugh.

Actress Ashley Judd is urging leftwing celebrity fans and followers to join in nationwide events on August 26 to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Some celebrities are targeting pro-abortion rights Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who, on Tuesday, said Kavanaugh agrees Roe v. Wade is “settled law.” In 1973, the Supreme Court invented a right to abortion in the case of Roe, though none ever existed in the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic strategist Peter Daou – who counts Hillary Clinton and John Kerry among his clientele – tweeted, “This may have worked for Susan Collins the first few times, but people see right through it now. There are no Republican moderates. It’s an extremist party.”

Actress and Will & Grace star Debra Messing and Marvel movie director Joss Whedon also went after Collins.

Republicans have a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, and Collins’ support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation is essential. Upon Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh in July, Collins said, “it’ll be very difficult for anyone to argue” that he “is not qualified.”

“I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade,” Collins also said, adding the decision established abortion as a “constitutional right.”

Collins voted against Sen. Rand Paul’s amendment to a Senate appropriations package Thursday that would have defunded Planned Parenthood.

Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society and an outside adviser to Trump on Supreme Court nominations, has said the Left is fear-mongering that the Senate’s confirmation of Kavanaugh will ensure Roe will be overturned.

“We’ve been talking about this for 36 years, going all the way back to the nomination of Sandra O’Connor,” Leo said, according to ABC’s This Week. “And after that 36-year period, we only have a single individual on the court who has expressly said he would overturn Roe. So, I think it’s a bit of a scare tactic and ranks speculation more than anything else.”

Elsewhere, actress Piper Perabo, star of USA Network’s Covert Affairs, tweeted, “We are scaring @SenatorCollins. We’ve raised $130K to fund her opponent if she doesn’t #StopKavanaugh. But we need to step it up. I have a challenge. Can we get our friends to do it too?”

Actor and director Don Cheadle responded Perabo’s challenge.

Some celebrities and Democrat politicians are now using the phrase “unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal matter” as a boilerplate to describe the president in their tweets after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

As celebrities and Sen. Hirono tweeted:

Some stars are calling attention to a video, promoted by abortion industry political advocacy group NARAL and narrated by actress Chelsea Handler, that fearmongers about Kavanaugh’s confirmation translating into a reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Vegan and animal rights activist DJ Moby tweeted the Handler-starring video:

Several celebrities are continuing the “war on women” narrative to smear Kavanaugh. Transgender actor Laverne Cox and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore tweet:

Waco star John Leguizamo – who describes himself on his Twitter account as a “neurotic paranoid schizoid,” praised former Clinton White House Labor chief Robert Reich’s recommended strategy to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation.