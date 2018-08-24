Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Sharp Michael Kors Suit, Polka Dots

AP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of the White House on Friday alongside President Trump in a white-hot skirt suit and a playful, polka dot blouse.

Mrs. Trump looked sharp as she stepped out in a stark white Michael Kors suit, draping the blazer over her shoulders. In a twist, Mrs. Trump wore a black and white polka dot blouse by Saint Laurent.

Keeping her accessories fashion forward and monochromatic, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of giant square shades and white Manolo Blahnik stilettoes. The look is vastly reminiscent of her most recent ensemble where she wore a navy skinny suit by Michael Kors and a pussy bow blouse by Chloé, as Breitbart News noted.

Trés chic!

The Slovenian-born former model First Lady is planning a major international trip, solo, to Africa this coming October.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

