Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Sharp Michael Kors Suit, Polka Dots

First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of the White House on Friday alongside President Trump in a white-hot skirt suit and a playful, polka dot blouse.

Mrs. Trump looked sharp as she stepped out in a stark white Michael Kors suit, draping the blazer over her shoulders. In a twist, Mrs. Trump wore a black and white polka dot blouse by Saint Laurent.

Keeping her accessories fashion forward and monochromatic, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of giant square shades and white Manolo Blahnik stilettoes. The look is vastly reminiscent of her most recent ensemble where she wore a navy skinny suit by Michael Kors and a pussy bow blouse by Chloé, as Breitbart News noted.

Trés chic!