Celebs Trash Trump in Response to John McCain’s Death: ‘F*ck You’

Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York. King and his son, Owen, have co-written a novel, Sleeping Beauties, to be published in September. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

While the world is reacting to Sen. John McCain’s passing Saturday, praising him for his status as a war hero and long public service to the United States, some celebrities are using it as an excuse to bash President Trump.

John McCain was 81-years-old when he passed away due to brain cancer. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart Medal and a Prisoner of War Medal.

Many stars apparently couldn’t help but use McCain’s passing to whip up more anti-Trump hatred.
“John McCain: American patriot, war hero. Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel,” wrote author Stephen King.

“Take his name out of your mouth you piece of shit. You maligned his military service while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying. And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him. Fuck You,” wrote Kathy Griffin.

Actor and regular Trump hater Ron Perlman wrote, “May God Bless Senator John McCain……..,” later adding, “…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough.”

Reaction from Hollywood figures was largely worshipful, with many celebrities taking to social media to shower the late Arizona lawmaker with praise for his proclivity to forsake conservatives and side with liberals in the Senate.

Below is a roundup of Hollywood’s reaction to Sen. John McCain’s passing.

.