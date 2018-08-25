While the world is reacting to Sen. John McCain’s passing Saturday, praising him for his status as a war hero and long public service to the United States, some celebrities are using it as an excuse to bash President Trump.

John McCain was 81-years-old when he passed away due to brain cancer. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart Medal and a Prisoner of War Medal.

Breaking news: we are sad to report that Sen. John McCain has passed away. The statement below was just released from his office. #JohnMcCain @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/7wYXCluUbr — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) August 26, 2018

Many stars apparently couldn’t help but use McCain’s passing to whip up more anti-Trump hatred.

“John McCain: American patriot, war hero. Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel,” wrote author Stephen King.

“Take his name out of your mouth you piece of shit. You maligned his military service while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying. And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him. Fuck You,” wrote Kathy Griffin.

John McCain: American patriot, war hero.

Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

Take his name out of your mouth you piece of shit. You maligned his military service while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying. And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him. Fuck You https://t.co/MepGRJJKpf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018

Actor and regular Trump hater Ron Perlman wrote, “May God Bless Senator John McCain……..,” later adding, “…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough.”

May God Bless Senator John McCain…….. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

Reaction from Hollywood figures was largely worshipful, with many celebrities taking to social media to shower the late Arizona lawmaker with praise for his proclivity to forsake conservatives and side with liberals in the Senate.

Below is a roundup of Hollywood’s reaction to Sen. John McCain’s passing.

John McCain. HERO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/czaapqThS2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace #JohnMcCain, a hero, a patriot, a selfless man, who served others before serving himself. Our country will miss you. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 26, 2018

God Bless, #JohnMcCain . Respect for this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years. #RIP https://t.co/gzJTdG5QKz — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

"My name is John Sidney McCain and I am a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy- serial No. 624787". RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 26, 2018

John McCain – often didn't agree with him but can't argue his dedication to serving as best he knew how. Two recent moments by which to remember him fondly: publicly shutting down his silly supporter's racist claim about Obama and then putting the thumb to healthcare thieves. RIP — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 26, 2018

John McCain overcame more in his lifetime than most of us can fathom. He was a true patriot, who set an example of integrity and strength for all of us to follow. He will be missed, but his impact will reverberate for generations. RIP pic.twitter.com/qXAEBCBbFw — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 26, 2018

John McCain hero to the end, real American with an extraordinary sense of duty, honor and service , which he maintained in an arena which has far too many who represent the antithesis of those virtues. Bless his magnificent soul. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) August 26, 2018

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

I was honored to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country. pic.twitter.com/SiIsXJMqvo — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 26, 2018

Sending love to the McCain family. A hero has fallen. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 26, 2018

I will miss Senator McCain dearly, and my thoughts are with Cindy and Senator McCain’s whole family. What I said yesterday matters even more today. Each of us must strive for his dignity, his service, his commitment to country. He showed us the way. https://t.co/xwaumiDrJ0 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, @SenJohnMcCain. We are forever indebted to you for your service and sacrifice. https://t.co/BwQsQCtDGb — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 26, 2018

RIP John McCain. Imperfect politician, war hero (yes Trump, war hero) and man of great conviction. MAN OF GREAT CONVICTION. Would he were still here. — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) August 26, 2018

Wonder Who Wrote trump’s

Generic Condolences https://t.co/YSfbFKsgK1 — Cher (@cher) August 26, 2018

May he rest in peace. https://t.co/KUWZ5n8Gjq — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2018

All my love, respect and admiration for @MeghanMcCain and her family today. I hope the President can muster some amount of decency and respect to say something kind about a man who was very important to this country, all political differences aside. #JohnMcCain — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) August 26, 2018

John McCain had integrity, intelligence, and courage. RIP https://t.co/KchQ1OQY5Q — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 26, 2018

RIP @SenJohnMcCain. A real American war hero. His service and sacrifice in Vietnam will never be forgotten. — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2018

We have lost a true American Hero today! Someone who fought for our country abroad and at home in war and in peace. A man who would vote his conscience whether his party agreed or not. A… https://t.co/3VZrZ2o8n0 — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) August 26, 2018

Despite leaning very much left, I registered to vote for the first time in 1999 as a Republican, so I could vote in the Republican primary for John McCain. I disagreed with many of his policies, but he was the only candidate, of either party, who I felt was telling the truth. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) August 26, 2018