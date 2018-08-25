Kathy Griffin Rips Trump’s McCain Tribute: ‘Take His Name Out Your Mouth You Piece of Sh*t’

Comedian Kathy Griffin ripped President Trump’s tribute to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) shortly after his death was announced Saturday evening, in a profanity-laced tweet.

“Take his name out of your mouth you piece of sh*t. You maligned his military service while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying. And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him. Fuck You,” Kathy Griffin tweeted.

She was referring to Trump’s tweet about McCain’s death, which said simply: “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

Griffin then retweeted others’ reactions bashing Trump.

Other celebrities jumped on the bandwagon, seizing the moment to make McCain’s death about hating Trump.

“How dare you. You are the absolute worst kind of hypocrite,” DJ and music producer Moby wrote.

Actor Ron Perlman tweeted: “…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough.”

McCain and Trump were no fans of each other stemming from the early days of the 2016 presidential elections, trading barbs and insults.

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. Afterward, he voted down the repeal of Obamacare in the Senate, further incurring Trump’s wrath.

The McCain family made it known that Trump would not be invited to his funeral. But in the past several months, Trump had quieted his attacks.