Lou Ferrigno Visits Wounded Police Officer in Hospital, Calls Him an ‘Inspiration’

Actor Lou Ferrigno visited wounded Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel in the hospital Friday and described the wounded officer as an “inspiration.”

CBS4/AP reports that 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi allegedly shot Duzel in the head earlier this month. Newsday reports that Al Khammasi is an “ex-convict” who was out on parole at the time Duzel was shot.

On Friday, Ferrigno visited Duzel in the hospital and tweeted about his time with the wounded officer.

“Visited with Cem Duzel in Colorado Springs this morning. Cem is police officer that was shot in the head in the line of duty. This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him!” Ferrigno wrote.

Visited with Cem Duzel in Colorado Springs this morning. Cem is police officer that was shot in the head in the line of duty. This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him! pic.twitter.com/ko1FQnXhUz — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) August 24, 2018

The Smoke Room reported, “Lou Ferrigno proved, once again, he’s one of the good guys Friday when he showed his support for law enforcement with a visit to a wounded police officer.”

Duzel was just recently moved out of ICU and continues to undergo treatment for the head wound.

Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as The Incredible Hulk, went to the White House on May 30, 2018, to take part in Sports and Fitness Day with Hershel Walker and Mariano Rivera.

