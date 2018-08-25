Samantha Bee: Reaction to Me Calling Ivanka ‘C*nt’ was ‘Incredibly Overblown’

TBS talk show host Samantha Bee said that the reaction to her calling White House adviser Ivanka Trump a “cunt” was “incredibly overblown” in an interview published Friday.

“It was definitely unpleasant. It was a real learning experience. I was very surprised. I felt that it was incredibly overblown. Like beyond overblown,” Samantha Bee told the Daily Beast.

In May, Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” during one of her bits, but eventually apologized after social media backlash.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee tweeted.

In her Beast interview, however, Bee claims that the apology was not offered for people on the political right.

“It was not offered as a concession to their demands, at all. It was offered in a very specific manner and I don’t regret putting it out there,” she said.

“A lot of the loudest voices that came out to speak about me should be embarrassed by their own conduct these days. I could not give a single fuck what they think of me. And why should I? You can’t make a comedy show that pleases everyone, nor should you ever try,” Bee added.