Alyssa Milano Celebrates Women’s Equality Day By Calling for “Assault Weapons” Ban

In a video released as part of #UniteForJustice actress Alyssa Milano celebrates Women’s Equality Day by calling for a ban on “assault weapons.”

Alyssa Milano — a self-described “actress and activist”– opens the video by talking about the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting. She says, “In six minutes the shooter used an AR-15 to kill 14 students and three staff members. These weapons have no place in the hands of private citizens.”

She does not mention that Parkland high school was a gun-free zone, which means the would-be victims could not shoot back. Teachers could only shelter in place, throw erasers or books, or beg for mercy. In such a setting, a gunman with six minutes, a double action revolver, and a pocket full of bullets, could kill far more than 17 people.

An attacker with a shotgun, and training, would shock the world with what he could do against unarmed victims during a six-minute time frame.

Yet Milano is focused on the fact that an AR-15 was used, and she is worried that Trump is nominating individuals to the Supreme Court, like Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who will treat ownership of such guns on par with free speech.

We must #StopKavanaugh. My video explains why. Please watch and share. I promise it is worth your time. I can’t think of a better way to spend #WomensEqualityDay then by calling your senators—(202) 224-3121! #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/XkWYRUBwk5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

On May 7, 2018, Breitbart News reported Milano’s release of a “Gun Safety Bill of Rights,” wherein she demanded “equal protection from gun violence” and “retraining of…armed public officials to focus on de-escalation of conflict rather than the use of force.”

Now Milano is suggesting that a certain type of firearm ought to be banned because a criminal used it in a gun-free zone, and she is worried that Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will not support her proposed ban.

