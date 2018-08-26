Celebs Erupt At NRA, Trump After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Gun-Humping Death Fetishists’

Hollywood celebrities wasted no time in taking to social media on Sunday to politicize the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Madden 19 tournament, attacking President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, and the NRA.

Leading the way was Netflix’s Insatiable star Alyssa Milano, who urged her followers to “honor” the victims of the shooting “by voting for candidates that reject” the NRA.

“It’s happened again in Florida. At least 4 dead. At least 11 injured. Florida’s primary elections are Tuesday. #Vote,” Milano tweeted. “Honor these victims by voting for candidates that reject the @NRA. Be a hero.”

It’s happened again in Florida. At least 4 dead. At least 11 injured. Florida’s primary elections are Tuesday. #Vote. Honor these victims by voting for candidates that reject the @NRA. Be a hero. #JacksonvilleLanding #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

Florida voters: find your polling place and check your voter registration here: https://t.co/cMOQ3lamTc#JacksonvilleLanding #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

Four people have been identified as dead so far. Eleven total were reportedly shot at a video game tournament. The Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter, who has apparently killed himself on the scene, was a player who had lost.

Others celebs chimed in, urging their followers to use the deadly shooting as motivation vote against NRA-backed lawmakers in upcoming elections.

#ImAVoter because I would like legislation that puts an end to gun violence. @DoSomething & I want you to be a voter too. https://t.co/GPOM8yia47 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2018

Fuck the treasonous, gun-humping death fetishists at the @NRA. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 26, 2018

Remember when @realDonaldTrump had a gun summit with Parkland families at the White House & promised only he could fix this but then he dined with @NRA lobbyist Chris Cox who'd given his campaign 30-100 million of Russian mob money so he did nothing? I do #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes https://t.co/JCgV6CIXqc — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 26, 2018

#fuckthesecondamendment it wasn’t drafted to allow people to mow down innocents. It’s time for some drastic changes. Please go to the polls this November and vote against anyone who’s taken money from the @NRA #ENOUGH — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) August 26, 2018

Read below. 4 dead and 10 injured in Florida today. No Congressperson is a hero who takes millions from the NRA. Florida primaries are TUESDAY. Please vote and choose wisely. https://t.co/bnXYpmSfj9 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 26, 2018

A man, using a gun, murdered people at a Madden tournament. Can’t wait for kneeling football players to be blamed. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2018

However, not everyone was so angry or political.

Florida native and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow simply tweeted, “Praying for my city of Jacksonville!”

Praying for my city of Jacksonville! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 26, 2018

Grammy-nominated rapper and Miami, Florida, native Rick Ross tweeted, “My prayers go out to all the families in pain affected by this senseless mass shooting in Jacksonville FL.”