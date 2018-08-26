Celebs Erupt At NRA, Trump After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Gun-Humping Death Fetishists’

ArnoldNanjiani1
Viceland/FanFare Productions

Hollywood celebrities wasted no time in taking to social media on Sunday to politicize the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Madden 19 tournament, attacking President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, and the NRA.

Leading the way was Netflix’s Insatiable star Alyssa Milano, who urged her followers to “honor” the victims of the shooting “by voting for candidates that reject” the NRA.

“It’s happened again in Florida. At least 4 dead. At least 11 injured. Florida’s primary elections are Tuesday. #Vote,” Milano tweeted. “Honor these victims by voting for candidates that reject the @NRA. Be a hero.”

Four people have been identified as dead so far. Eleven total were reportedly shot at a video game tournament. The Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter, who has apparently killed himself on the scene, was a player who had lost.

Others celebs chimed in, urging their followers to use the deadly shooting as motivation vote against NRA-backed lawmakers in upcoming elections.

However, not everyone was so angry or political.

Florida native and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow simply tweeted, “Praying for my city of Jacksonville!”

Grammy-nominated rapper and Miami, Florida, native Rick Ross tweeted, “My prayers go out to all the families in pain affected by this senseless mass shooting in Jacksonville FL.”

.