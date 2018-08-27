Actress Kate Mara, a member of a prestigious NFL football family, recently came out in favor of players who protest against the country during the national anthem.

The Pose star, whose family has stakes in the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, told Variety that she supports what ever decision the players make on the protests, “whatever that might be.”

Mara’s uncle, Giants co-owner John Mara, was integral in creating the aborted NFL policy requiring players to either stand on the sidelines for the anthem or allowing them to stay in the locker room during the song.

Unlike her uncle, though, the actress opposes rules that would force the players to stand in honor of the country and flag during the Star-Spangled Banner.

“I believe everybody has a constitutional right to stand, or kneel or sit during the national anthem,” Mara added.

The actress, who has also appeared in HBO’s Entourage, and has done series work in House of Cards and American Horror Story, is the great-granddaughter of New York Giants founder Tim Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney.

She also reminisced about growing up in an NFL family.

“It reminds me of my childhood,” she told the entertainment magazine. “Going to a Giants game in New York with my family on a Sunday to me that is the normal way and the most comforting way because you’re surrounded by family, and love, and a lot of passion.”

According to the league, officials and representatives for the players are still trying to hash out a policy to govern what players do during the anthem. But with the season only days away, time is fast running out to solve the problem before the 2018 season kicks off.

