Asia Argento Removed from ‘X Factor Italy’

The embattled Italian actress Asia Argento has been ousted from X Factor Italy, after claims that she sexually assaulted a minor surfaced.

While producers have yet to make an official statement, “a source close to X Factor Italy” has confirmed that Argento has been removed from the project. Footage featuring Argento will still be aired for the sake of the 40,000 people who attended auditions — especially those who were chosen to progress in the show.

Argento has been under intense scrutiny since the New York Times published a story in which actor Jimmy Bennett accused her of statutory rape in a California hotel room in 2013, not long after his 17th birthday. Bennett claimed that he was then paid $380,000 for his silence.

When the Italian actress stepped forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, she was pushed to the forefront of the #MeToo movement. “My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself,” Bennett told the Hollywood Reporter. “I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative.”

Argento initially denied Bennett’s claims, saying, “I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article dated 20 August 2018, as circulated also in national and international news,” she wrote.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett,” Argento said.

The 42-year-old actress has also pointed to the late Anthony Bourdain as the engineer of the payoff, saying “Anthony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted. Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.”

Argento maintains that the money was actually given to help Bennett, who “unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money” due to the young actor’s “severe economic problems.” She has said that due to Bennett’s “long-standing persecution,” she “has no other choice but to oppose such false allegations.”